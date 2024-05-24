Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has shared that his time at Leeds United was unenjoyable due to the club’s fans.

The 37-year-old, who currently plays for Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, spent a single season at Leeds back in 2010, following a free transfer from Notts County.

Schmeichel’s brief stint at Leeds was far from enjoyable, primarily due to the supporters, who frequently directed abuse at his father, Peter Schmeichel, a former Manchester United legend.

Schmeichel opens up about his time at Leeds United

Speaking on the latest episode of Rest Is Football Podcast‘, Schmeichel revealed the details of his unpleasant time at Leeds and the reasons behind his departure.

He cited a particularly offensive chant from the fans about his father as a significant factor in his decision to leave.

He said:

“I didn’t enjoy my time at Leeds, which is a shame, because it’s an incredible club. I think it was the wrong time, wrong place, wrong person.

“I was very immature in my way of being and I felt at the time, some of the things that were said about my dad were very disrespectful.

“Look, I understand the rivalry is there. But when you’re calling my Dad certain names, it’s not going to endear me, regardless if you’re saying I’m alright.

He elaborated on the specific chant that upset him, saying:

“They used to sing a chant, I won’t repeat the word, saying your Dad is something but I’m alright. I’m now older, I get the banter of it, but still you’re calling my Dad something that is never going to sit well with me.

Schmeichel also reflected on the challenges he faced during his season with Leeds, which ended with the team finishing just outside the playoff positions.

He recalled being unfairly blamed for the team’s poor defensive record, even during a period when he was sidelined with an injury. He added:

“We had a decent season, just outside the play offs, but I got blamed by the manager for conceding too many goals when I was injured for two months and in those games I think they lost 7-4. 6-0 and 5-0.”

Schmeichel’s move to Leicester City in 2011 proved to be a pivotal moment in his career.

At Leicester, he flourished, playing a crucial role in the club’s historic Premier League title win in the 2015-2016 season and their FA Cup triumph in 2021.