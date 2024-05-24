This season few stories have captured the imagination quite like that of Kieran McKenna. The former Manchester United youth and first team coach turned Ipswich Town savior has become the subject of intense speculation, with top clubs vying for his signature after back-to-back promotions with Ipswich.

Chelsea, in particular, have set their sights on McKenna, viewing him as a prime candidate to lead their charge back to the summit of English football. However, their pursuit may face a significant hurdle, as reports from The Times suggest McKenna is holding out for an offer from his former club, Manchester United.

McKenna’s journey from the hallowed halls of Old Trafford to the dugout at Portman Road is nothing short of remarkable. Departing United in 2021 to pursue his ambition of becoming a head coach, McKenna inherited an Ipswich Town side languishing in League One. What followed was nothing short of a footballing fairy tale.

Under McKenna’s stewardship, Ipswich Town underwent a transformation, embodying the principles of “McKenna-ball” and defying expectations with back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna would prefer a return to Manchester United over becoming Chelsea manager

The Tractor Boys’ rise was punctuated by their impressive performance in the Championship, where they emerged as the division’s top scorers, showcasing a lethal proficiency in front of goal.

What truly sets McKenna apart, however, is his tactical acumen and his ability to instill resilience in his team. Ipswich’s knack for securing points from losing positions, coupled with their prowess from set-pieces, underscores McKenna’s strategic brilliance and his capacity to mold a cohesive unit capable of overcoming adversity.

Unsurprisingly, McKenna’s success has not gone unnoticed, with both Chelsea and Manchester United circling as they seek to secure his services. While Chelsea’s interest is apparent, with reports linking McKenna to Stamford Bridge, the allure of a return to Old Trafford may prove too strong to resist for the ambitious coach.

In the midst of the speculation, Brighton & Hove Albion have also entered the fray, further complicating McKenna’s decision-making process. However, it is clear that his heart lies with Manchester United, where he honed his craft and earned his stripes as a coach.