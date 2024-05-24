The agent of Lautaro Martinez has affirmed his client’s “absolute” loyalty to Inter, but has hinted the club may need to offer him an improved deal in the future.

Martinez has been a key figure for the newly-crowned Italian champions since joining from Racing in 2018, scoring 129 goals in 282 appearances across all competitions for the club so far.

The Argentine’s form has helped Inter lift two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, while also reaching the Champions League final last season, eventually losing to Manchester City. The Nerazzurri also lost to Sevilla in the 2019/20 Europa League final.

Martinez keen to stay, but Inter must pay up

Martinez is entering the final two years of his current Inter contract, which was signed back in October 2021.

The 26-year-old has often been linked with moves away from the San Siro, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid holding reported interest in the past.

Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has now spoken publicly on his client’s future, insisting the striker remains committed to Inter, but admitting his next deal with the club will require improved terms.

“The Nerazzurri have recently changed to a new ownership. So, I guess they have to sort out their internal issues. We’ll see each other then, as always. They’re a club I love, Lautaro feels 100% an integral part of them,” Camano told FcInterNews (via Football Italia).

“He still has two years left on his contract, this means there are two years left on his contract to define the situation. Until 2026 only Inter can make the decision to sell him. At the moment he is super happy with the current contract until 2026.”

The plan is for Martinez to remain with Inter long-term, but Camano has suggested he must be held in the same esteem as the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

“Inter want to renew. And we have already said yes, because Lautaro is very happy at Inter. With the discussion starting from the fact that Lautaro, compared to when he last renewed, is even more special for the Nerazzurri,” Camano continued.

“I’ll add: his loyalty to Inter is absolute. He wants to stay and renew, but we will have to talk about what a player he has become today. If for the whole world he is comparable to a Haaland, an Mbappé, to players of the highest international level, we must start from here.

“You know, in Italy there are footballers who earn more and have done less. I will have to address all these issues with Inter when we see each other. We have not spoken to any club about his possible transfer, precisely because he wants to stay in Milan.”