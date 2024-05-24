Leeds United are reportedly considering a summer move for Matt O’Riley, the highly-regarded Celtic midfielder who has caught the attention of several European clubs, including Newcastle United.

This interest comes on the back of an impressive season for O’Riley, who has been pivotal in Celtic’s campaign and could crown it with a Scottish Cup victory this weekend.

Since joining Celtic from MK Dons in 2022, O’Riley has flourished in the Scottish Premiership. His performances have not only solidified his reputation but have also drawn significant interest from clubs across Europe. This season, his dynamic midfield play has been instrumental in Celtic’s successes, and his contributions have not gone unnoticed by top-tier clubs.

Matt O’Riley wanted by Atletico Madrid, Leeds United and Newcastle United among others

During the winter transfer window, Atletico Madrid made an attempt to sign O’Riley, but Celtic resisted, retaining their star midfielder. Despite this setback, Atletico’s interest has not waned, with the club reportedly still keen on securing his services. Other clubs, including LaLiga leaders Girona and Serie A’s Inter Milan, have also been linked with O’Riley, indicating the broad appeal of his talents.

Newcastle United have been actively scouting O’Riley, viewing him as a potential addition to their squad for the upcoming season. The Magpies, who have ambitions of strengthening their midfield, see O’Riley as a valuable asset who could enhance their Premier League campaign.

Leeds United have also thrown their hat into the ring. According to the Chronicle, Leeds have “looked at” O’Riley as a possible signing. With the potential return to the Premier League, Leeds are prepared to support their manager Daniel Farke in bolstering the squad. This backing could include significant financial investment, necessary to meet Celtic’s likely high asking price for O’Riley.

The Danish midfielder is under contract with Celtic until 2027, having extended his deal last October. This long-term commitment means Celtic hold a strong negotiating position and can demand a substantial transfer fee.