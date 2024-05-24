Liverpool defender appear to be leaving after hint from outgoing coach

It is a summer of change at Liverpool as new manager Arne Slot prepares to take charge of the club to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The new manager will bring his signings to the club and build the team according to his philosophy.

A lot of existing players at the club might be moved on and some new faces will arrive at the club.

The Reds are expected to strengthen their squad this summer after failing to get success in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

With two months left, it looked like Liverpool would win it all only to end up with a Carabao Cup win in the end.

John Achterberg, the goalkeeping coach of Liverpool who is leaving, has hinted that a centre-back may leave the club this summer.

Several members of Klopp’s backroom staff will leave at the end of the season, including Achterberg, who has spent 14 years at the club.

He just might have confirmed defender Nathaniel Phillips’ exit on Instagram with a comment on the defender’s post.

Phillips spent the season on loan away to Celtic and then Cardiff City in the Championship.

His impressive performances in the Championship might earn him a permanent move away from the club.

The defender posted a tribute to Klopp on his Instagram account, thanking him for giving him the opportunity to represent Liverpool.

He posted a picture with Klopp with this message:

“Thank you Boss, for showing belief in me, and for giving me the opportunity and privilege to represent Liverpool.

“I’ll be forever grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the moments we have shared together.”

Achterberg posted a comment on Phillips’ post, suggesting that the defender is leaving the club.

He wrote:

“You are a good defender Nat! Good luck in your next move.”

Picture credit: Instagram/nathaniel_pillips

Given that Phillips’ contract has two years remaining, Liverpool may seek a sum for the 27-year-old.

Phillips helped Liverpool during injury crisis

The defender will always be remembered for helping the club in their unusual injury crisis back in 2020/21.

The centre-back has been used by Klopp in a number of different positions to fill for injured first team players.

He might not be good enough to start for the club but he bailed out Liverpool on a number of occasions with his availability.