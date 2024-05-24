Liverpool player with 26 appearances this season is being chased by league winners

Along with the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of Arne Slot, Liverpool are set to go through major changes this summer.

A number of players are leaving the club after their contract getting expired.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have already said their goodbyes at the club as they prepare to leave Anfield this summer.

New signings are expected at the club with the Reds looking to support the new manager ahead of next season.

Among the players Liverpool will target, they might need to eye a second choice goalkeeper.

Scottish Premiership winners Celtic are considering a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to Football Insider.

The Hoops are looking for a new goalkeeper this summer with Joe Hart set to retire from the game.

After the Scottish Cup final, Hart will call time on his hugely successful career.

In their search for a new goalkeeper, the Scottish giants have identified Liverpool goalkeeper who impressed for the Reds.

Kelleher made 26 appearances for the Merseyside club this season because of fitness issues faced by Alisson.

The player has established himself in the starting lineup for Liverpool in cup competitions and in the absence of Alisson due to injury.

For the Reds, the goalkeeper has shown to be a dependable player, and he has shown he is good enough to start for a top club.

In his search for first team football, the goalkeeper might consider leaving the Reds.

As per the report, Premier League clubs are also interested in signing the Irish goalkeeper.

A player of his caliber is not someone Liverpool want to lose anytime soon. But if he decides to press for an exit, they might not be able to stop him from going.

Liverpool need a new goalkeeper

With third choice goalkeeper Adrian also leaving the Reds this summer, they will have to enter the market to sign a new goalkeeper.

Kelleher has regularly shown his quality for Liverpool and a player of his talent should not be warming the bench.

He deserves to play week in week out and a move away from Anfield will help take his career to a new level.