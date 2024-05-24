Opinion: Man City’s overconfidence could come back to bite them in the FA Cup final

The last time an FA Cup final appeared to be so one-sided, Man City were also involved.

On that occasion (2019), Watford were put to the sword 6-0, but rewind back a little further to 2013 and no one in their right mind gave Wigan Athletic a hope against the Cityzens, and yet they sprung a huge surprise to land the trophy.

It’s accepted that a lot has changed at the Etihad Stadium since then, but it’s worth pointing out that the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez were all in the starting line-up that day.

Man City have come undone in an FA Cup final before

It can only be complacency and a feeling of superiority that did for City on the day.

Indeed, football is littered with David vs Goliath stories that should never happen, and even as recently as this season, Saturday’s opponent’s Man United, were a VAR decision from throwing away a three-goal lead in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry.

In the German Cup earlier this season, lowly Saarbrucken knocked out Bayern Munich. It happens.

Having only lost one of their last 35 games (vs Real Madrid), winning 29 of them, Pep Guardiola’s side will step out at Wembley with their chests out and expecting to land yet another trophy.

Fans of the two sides will likely point to last years final as the template for what many will expect to happen this weekend.

In so doing, however, it could be fatal to City’s chances of landing the double.

Erik ten Hag is under mounting pressure, and his players will know that if the Dutchman is relieved of his duties after the final, each one of them will be under scrutiny.

It’s therefore not unfair to suggest that all of them will be playing for their places.

In a one-off game, anything can and often does happen, and if it’s the Red Devils that start the game on the front foot and take the match to their opponents, don’t be surprised to see red ribbons around the trophy at the end of the Wembley showpiece.