Chris Sutton believes Bruno Fernandes holds the key to Manchester United’s chances against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The two rivals lock horns at Wembley on Saturday for the second season in a row, with the Red Devils seeking revenge following their 2-1 defeat last season. City, meanwhile, are looking to complete a domestic double, following on from an incredible treble in 2022/23.

However, the odds are tilted heavily in Man City’s favour after they finished a massive 31 points ahead of United — who ended the campaign eighth — en route to a record fourth consecutive English top-flight title.

Former England striker Sutton — a Premier League champion with Blackburn Rovers back in 1994/95 — doesn’t exactly rate United’s chances of adding a 13th FA Cup crown to their collection this weekend.

“There is not anyone out there who genuinely thinks Manchester United will beat Manchester City,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “United are hoping they can win, which is different, but there is no evidence to suggest that is what will happen.”

Bruno Fernandes holds the key to Man Utd’s FA Cup final chances

Despite having ‘no evidence’ to suggest United can beat City, Sutton did highlight a couple of areas where Erik ten Hag can hope to exploit Pep Guardiola’s side.

Mainly, Sutton believes Bruno Fernandes — who has 15 goals and 12 assists to his name across all competitions this season — holds the key for the Red Devils, who must rely on counter-attacking against their rivals.

“Bruno Fernandes is going to be key for United. I have criticised him in the past but if he plays, at least they carry a threat against the Premier League champions,” Sutton added.

“United have got other players who, if they have their moments, can hurt City but we all know how this game is going to pan out – the only way United can win is if they play on the counter-attack.

“They won’t go toe to toe with City, they can’t. Maybe this is Erik ten Hag’s last stand.”