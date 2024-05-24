Manchester City keen for Pep Guardiola to pen a “significant extension” at the Etihad

Manchester City are keen to offer Pep Guardiola a new contract which would extend his stay at the Etihad to over a decade, according to reports.

Guardiola arrived at City back in 2016 and has overseen a period of dominance, which has seen him win 17 major trophies, including the treble in the 2022/2023 season.

The former Barcelona manager is out of contract at the end of next season, and admitted in the aftermath of guiding City to a record breaking fourth Premier League title in a row that he was closer to leaving than staying.

City want to offer Guardiola a new deal

The 53-year-old is currently preparing for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United, where victory would see City become the first side to win back to back league and cup doubles.

City will surely have started to plan for life without Guardiola by doing their due diligence on possible replacements, but Mail Sport have reported they want to offer the Spaniard a “significant extension”, which would take his stay in Manchester beyond ten years.

The reports adds that City won’t put any pressure on Guardiola and the decision will be solely down to him, whilst the idea is understood to have been discussed with one key player in the dressing room to get their thoughts.

Should Guardiola decide to extend his deal it will be the fourth new deal he would have signed during his time at the club, with Mail Sport adding the club refused to comment when approached on the matter.

With Klopp having left Liverpool and Guardiola possibly departing at the end of next season it feels like a new era in the Premier League is beginning to dawn.