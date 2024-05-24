Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has backed Marcus Rashford to bounce back following his omission from England’s European Championships squad.

Despite being a key part of the Three Lions set-up under Gareth Southgate — featuring in runs to the World Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals in 2018 and 2022, respectively, and the Euro 2020 final — Rashford wasn’t part of the 33-man provisional squad revealed earlier this week.

That is surely in no small part down to a dip in form that has seen the 26-year-old score just eight goals in 42 appearances across all competitions this season, compared to a career-high 30 goals in 56 outings in 2022/23.

Ten Hag confident Rashford will bounce back

News of missing out on the Euros in Germany this summer will have been hard to take for Rashford. However, the forward remained incredibly gracious, taking to social media to wish his England counterparts luck at the tournament.

“Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament,” Rashford wrote on Instagram.

Red Devils manager Ten Hag believes his forward will bounce back soon enough and that this setback could, in fact, ‘fuel’ a Rashford resurgence.

“That is a career,” the Dutchman told reporters (via BBC Sport). “It has ups and downs. But a down can also be fuel. That is what I see in training because he looks good.

“He is highly talented and he will be highly motivated. He has already had a big career. I am sure he will get over this and get even more goals.”

Rashford’s first opportunity to get back into Southgate’s plans comes this weekend as Manchester United take on rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final for the second season running.