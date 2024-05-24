Mauricio Pochettino eyes Premier League stay amid Manchester United interest

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has set his sights on a continued career in the Premier League, according to reports from the Evening Standard.

The Argentinean manager’s departure from Chelsea has sparked speculation about his next move, with Manchester United emerging as a potential destination.

Despite a strong finish to the Premier League campaign, guiding Chelsea to a sixth-place finish with five consecutive wins, Pochettino and the West London club mutually agreed to part ways.

Pochettino to Manchester United?

Meanwhile, Manchester United are facing managerial uncertainty with Erik ten Hag’s future in doubt after yet another disappointing season which saw them finish eighth in the league, their worst finish since 1990.

According to The Guardian, Ten Hag is set to be sacked irrespective of the FA Cup final result, opening the door for potential replacements, with Pochettino among the frontrunners.

The Evening Standard reports that Pochettino is keen on a swift return to management and prefers to remain in the English top flight.

His proven track record in the Premier League, coupled with recent experiences, positions him as a strong candidate to take the helm at Old Trafford next season.

Pochettino’s managerial journey in the Premier League includes a successful stint with Tottenham Hotspur, where he led the North London club to consistent top-four finishes and a memorable run to the Champions League final in 2019, despite falling short of silverware.

As the managerial carousel in the Premier League continues to turn, Mauricio Pochettino’s name remains firmly in the mix, with Manchester United potentially providing the platform for his next chapter in English football.