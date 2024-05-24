Newcastle slap insane price tag on Arsenal target Alexander Isak

As soon as Alexander Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad the player hit the ground running almost immediately.

The Swedish striker has quickly become a fan favourite with the St. James’ Park faithful, and his 25 goals in 43 games in all competitions in 2023/24 (WhoScored) is a fine return.

It’s that kind of striking form that has seen Premier League rivals potentially testing the waters, knowing that the Magpies will probably need to make one major sale this summer to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle want astronomical fee for Isak

If the player wanted his club to send a message that they wanted to keep him, however, they certainly appear to have done that and other interested parties would’ve received it loud and clear.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the club have laughed at reports that the player might be available for £90m.

Sources have told the outlet that Newcastle won’t even pick up the phone to potential buyers unless they’re willing to do business at double that amount.

A £180m sale would make Isak the second most expensive transfer in history after Neymar’s controversial switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Given that Declan Rice only became Arsenal’s record signing 12 months ago, at a paltry £100m by comparison, there’s little likelihood that the Gunners will progress any initial enquiry.

The same would go for any other club at the present time, where FFP is at the forefront of the minds of clubs when executing transfer deals.

Isak is believed to be perfectly happy on Tyneside, so for the club to be making such a statement, albeit indirectly, it should shut down any further rumours before they start.

It would also indicate that Newcastle are in a healthy enough financial position to be able to laugh off deals in the region of the £90m-£100m mark.