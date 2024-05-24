Newcastle eye move for £60m rated Nottingham Forest star

Newcastle are weighing up whether to make a move for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs- White this summer, according to reports.

It’s set to be a busy summer at St James’ Park with the Magpies already closing in on the free transfers of defenders Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo from Bournemouth and Fulham respectively.

Eddie Howe’s side are reportedly interested in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and it’s believed they could submit a bid of £15m for the England International.

Newcastle weigh up move for Gibbs-White

Newcastle may be forced to sell one of their key players this summer to make sure they comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, but that hasn’t stopped the Magpies from identifying targets to strengthen their squad.

The Magpies must wait for the outcome of Saturday’s FA Cup final to find out if they will be playing European football next season, with Howe’s side needing Manchester City to win to ensure their place in the Europa Conference League.

GIVEMESPORT have reported that Newcastle have identified Forest star Gibbs-White as a potential recruit in the upcoming window, and have been keeping an eye on the former Wolves man throughout the season.

The 24-year-old scored five goals and provided ten assists in 37 Premier League games as Forest survived for a second consecutive season in the Premier League.

Forest are known to be facing issues with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability rules and could be forced to sell one or two of their star players in order to comply.

GIVEMESPORT add Forest value the attacking midfielder at £60m and there’s a possibility of Newcastle opening negotiations as they look to provide competition for the likes of Joelinton.

The Magpies are also believed to be keeping an eye on Premier League stars Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrod Bowen and Michael Olise, although it remains to be seen if they advance their interest on the trio.