Olivier Giroud announces retirement from international football following MLS move

Olivier Giroud has announced he will retire from international duty with France following the conclusion of this summer’s European Championships.

The veteran striker has enjoyed a glittering career with Les Bleus, picking up 131 caps to date and becoming France’s all-time top scorer with 57 goals — six clear of nearest rival Thierry Henry.

Giroud has played in four major finals for France, winning the 2018 World Cup and 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, while also finishing runner-up at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2016.

Despite not scoring a single goal during France’s 2018 success in Russia, Giroud played a key role across six appearances and 465 minutes, working in tandem with more prolific forwards Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

However, Giroud has still shown his clinical streak in other major tournaments, netting eight goals in 29 combined World Cup and European Championship appearances to date.

Now 37 years old, Giroud recently agreed a move to Major League Soccer with LAFC following the conclusion of his AC Milan contract this summer. The switch Stateside brings an end to a European career that has yielded almost 700 appearances, 283 goals and eight major honours.

Giroud to call time on international career

Giroud has been named in Didier Deschamps’ provisional squad for this summer’s European Championships in Germany, which begin on June 14th.

However, if named to the final squad, that will be the former Arsenal and Chelsea man’s last dance for his national team as he makes way for the next generation.

“This will be my last competition with Les Bleus. I’m going to miss it a lot,” Giroud told L’Equipe (via BBC Sport).

“We need to make way for the youngsters. You also have to be careful not to have one season too many. You have to find the right balance.”

Giroud will hope to go out on a high for France, who head to the Euros as one of the pre-tournament favourites alongside the likes of England, Spain and hosts Germany.

Deschamps’ men kick off their tournament against Austria in Dusseldorf on June 17th.