Leeds United are prepared to part ways with Brenden Aaronson this summer, but they may have to accept a significant financial hit on the American international, according to the Berliner Kurier.

Aaronson, who was signed by Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg for approximately £24.7 million, is now expected to fetch just around £11.9 million if sold, less than half his original transfer fee.

During his loan spell at Union Berlin in the recent Bundesliga season, Aaronson scored twice and provided two assists in 30 appearances. His contributions were pivotal in helping Union Berlin secure their top-flight status with a 15th-place finish. Despite his efforts, Union Berlin opted not to retain him, as they did not have an option to buy in his loan agreement, and have since parted ways with the midfielder.

Leeds United to sell Brenden Aaronson this summer

Reports indicate that Leeds United are keen to sell Aaronson regardless of their outcome in the play-off final. The club appears willing to let him go for a much lower fee than what they initially invested. This development suggests that the Whites are prioritising a quick sale, potentially to adjust their squad and finances for the upcoming season.

Aaronson, who boasts 40 caps for the US Men’s National Team and made 36 Premier League appearances in the 2022/23 campaign, could be an appealing option for clubs looking for a bargain in the transfer market.

With Aaronson being on the transfer list this summer: Rasmus Kristensen, Jack Harrison, Max Wober, Marc Roca, and Sam Greenwood can likely expect the same stringent treatment when their respective loans conclude, even if the club secures promotion back to the Premier League.