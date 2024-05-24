Real Madrid hero’s financial jackpot if he joins Man United

Man United could experience some significant change at the club this summer, whether or not they beat Man City in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Erik ten Hag remains under intense pressure and scrutiny, and it’s worth recalling that Louis van Gaal won the trophy with the Red Devils not so long ago before being summarily dismissed a few days later.

If the match goes as everyone expects, the Dutchman will swiftly be shown the door, and even a win might not stop Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the members of his INEOS board from easing ten Hag out of the exit door.

Man United looking at Real Madrid’s 34-year-old Joselu

Regardless of whether he stays or goes, there will need to be some changes around the squad and in certain, important positions.

Up front, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford have struggled all season long, as did Anthony Martial before he was injured.

That might explain why, according to Fichajes, the Red Devils are hoping to tempt Real Madrid’s Champions League hero, Joselu, to Old Trafford.

The outlet note that United would be willing to offer him a yearly salary of €5m, which is a significant uplift on his current wages.

Not forgetting that the player is actually on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu from Espanyol, it would be the Catalan club that United would negotiate with, unless Carlo Ancelotti can move quickly and ensure that the player stays with Los Blancos from the 2024/25 campaign.

Given his age, if the Premier League outfit are hanging their hat on a 34-year-old to get them out of trouble, it would suggest that their recruitment department needs an overhaul.

For all of his heroics with Real, if United truly want to progress next season, Joselu can surely only be regarded as either a super sub or a stop-gap signing.