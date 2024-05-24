Real Madrid turn to Premier League star to replace retiring midfielder Toni Kroos

La Liga winners Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Los Blancos have one of their key members, Toni Kroos, retiring this summer and they will be looking to replace him.

Although they have a ready made repalcement already at the club in Eduardo Camavinga, the Spanish giants are still thinking about signing a new midfielder to replace the German.

According to Diario AS, the La Liga club want to sign the Spanish midfielder, who used to play for their rivals Atletico Madrid before joining Man City.

Rodri joined Man City in July 2019 after leaving Atletico Madrid, and since then, he has established himself as one of the top players in the world.

Without his presence in the midfield, the Premier League champions look like a completely different side.

It could be argued that his importance to Pep Guardiola’s team is more than that of Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne.

He controls the pace of the game and commands the midfield with authority.

The player has appeared for the Premier League club more than 250 times thus far, contributing 30 assists and 26 goals.

Guardiola would not want to lose a key member of his starting line-up and with Man City challenging for the biggest trophies every season, Rodri will not be looking to leave the club.

There is another name that Real Madrid have identified to replace Kroos at the club.

Real Madrid have also shortlisted Kimmich

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is another candidate that the La Liga champions are eyeing.

Signing the German midfielder could be easier for Madrid as Kimmich could be sold by Bayern since his contract at the club is expiring at the end of next season.

The German giants would not want to lose him for free, unless he signs a new contract at Allianz Arena.

Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni are capable enough to fill the void left by the departure of Kroos.

Real Madrid should spend their transfer budget in getting a new full-back, particularly a right-back instead of signing a midfielder to replace Kroos.