Three Premier League clubs, including one in the Champions League interested in Nottingham Forest star

Tottenham are among the teams interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a Premier League club in the Champions League also interested according to reports.

Hudson-Odoi left Chelsea last summer and moved to The City Ground for a bargain fee of just £3m with £2m of potential add ons, where he has enjoyed a successful first season.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 29 Premier League appearances as Forest stayed up for the second consecutive season, despite a points deduction late on in the campaign.

Three Premier League clubs interested in Hudson Odoi

Hudson-Odoi’s form is attracting interest from within the Premier League and given Forest’s potential issues with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability rules, the club may need to sell players this summer.

Reports have recently linked Spurs with a move for the Chelsea academy graduate, but an update from Sky Sports News suggests Ange Postecoglou’s side won’t have a clear run at the Forest star.

BREAKING: Three unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi ?? pic.twitter.com/fEHDUYZBOa — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 24, 2024

Live on air reporter Matt Ford said:

“We’ve got a bit of breaking news for you that concerns Nottingham Forest and Callum Hudson-Odoi who finished the season very strong for Forest.

“We’re hearing three unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Hudson-Odoi.

“One of those is understood to be a Champions League club, so one of Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City or Aston Villa apparently interested.

“He scored eight goals in 20 Premier League starts last season and he’s about to enter the last two years of his contract.”

Forest won’t want to lose a player who has been an important part of the team this season just gone, but they will also know his stock is high right now, and they would be in line to make a significant profit on a player they signed just last summer.

The more clubs that are interested the more Forest will be able to drive the price up and get the highest fee possible for Hudson-Odoi.

It remains to be seen what the winger will do this summer, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on, with it hard to imagine the former Chelsea man still being a Forest player next season.