Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has hinted at a move away from the club for two of his players.

The manager is set to be active in the market this summer as he prepares for major overhaul of the squad.

Two players who could leave the club in the summer are Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett.

The Magpies are currently away on a post-season tour of Australia.

They lost 8-0 against an A-League All Stars side on Friday with mostly younger players featuring for the Premier League club.

Howe confirmed the decision not to use Ritchie and Dummett after the match as an injury could prove to be risky for their future move away from the club.

He told the Chronicle: “They are out of contract. So for obvious reasons, it would have been a big risk with no contract offer for them at the moment.”

“A lot of is riding on the FA Cup final for the club. In terms of revenue for next year and European qualification will be massive for us,” added Howe.

“I am sure that will play a part in the futures of the two players we are speaking about.”

In the event that Manchester City defeat Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final, Newcastle will advance to the Europa Conference League.

Newcastle’s season was hampered after the club suffered an injury crisis at the start of the year.

Due to financial difficulties at the club, they could not complete signings in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United will have a busy summer

However, with Howe looking to offload players and generate funds, new signings can be expected at the club.

The Magpies are also keeping an eye on the free agent market as their moves for Lloyd Kell and Tosin Adarabioyo suggest.

Howe will be hoping to repeat the success of the 2022-23 season when Newcastle managed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing in the top four.