Wayne Rooney is being lined up for a return to football management

Plymouth Argyle are willing to offer former England captain Wayne Rooney a return to management, as he leads the race to become their new manager.

The Championship team, who have been looking for a new manager since sacking Ian Foster in April, reportedly contacted Rooney for an interview, according to The Telegraph.

After nine losses in 15 games, Rooney was sacked by Birmingham in January.

He is eager to rebuild his managerial reputation by returning to the technical area.

The former England captain has entered the realm of punditry after being released of his responsibilities by Birmingham, offering analysis on a number of Premier League games towards the end of the season.

The BBC were drawn to Rooney’s punditry abilities and has since selected him as one of their experts for coverage of Euro 2024.

Neil Dewsnip, the director of football at the club, knows Rooney from their time together at Everton. Dewsnip has worked in the Everton academy in the past.

In 2020, Rooney transitioned from playing professionally to football management.

Before leading D.C. United of the Major League Soccer for fifteen months, he was the manager of Derby County from 2020 to 2022.

Then followed his disastrous time at Birmingham City, which will go down as Rooney’s biggest failure in his career.

Birmingham appointed Rooney when they were in the play-off spots. After the appointment, their form deteriorated.

Wayne Rooney had a disastrous spell at Birmingham

The Man United legend left Birmingham six points above the relegation zone.

Rooney would be hoping to leave the horror days of Birmingham behind him and prove himself again in football management.

The former Premier League striker has shown his football knowledge as a pundit and a move to Plymouth might revive his management career.

Having played under managers like Sir Alex Ferguson, Louis Van Gaal and Fabio Capello, Rooney knows what it takes to be a successful football manager.