Wayne Rooney, the former England and Manchester United legend, is poised to make a return to management with Championship club Plymouth Argyle.

According to The Guardian, Rooney’s appointment as head coach is imminent, with the finalisation of a three-year contract expected within the next 24 hours.

The move comes after Plymouth parted ways with former manager Ian Foster towards the end of last season, and have been in the hunt for the right candidate to takeover since.

Rooney’s potential return follows a period away from management following an unsuccessful stint with Birmingham City.

The 38-year-old was relieved of his duties by Birmingham in January, having taken charge of the club just three months prior in October of the previous year.

During his brief tenure with Birmingham, Rooney’s managerial record was marred by a string of disappointing results.

The team managed just two wins in 15 games under his leadership, resulting in their relegation to the third tier of English football for the first time in over two decades.

Rooney’s previous managerial roles at Derby County and D.C. United were also challenging.

At Derby, he averaged 1.14 points per match over 73 games, winning only 22 games. His tenure at the MLS club saw him achieve just 1.04 points per match, with 14 wins out of 53 games

However, Manchester United’s all-time top scorer would hope to start a fresh chapter in his managerial career, with an aim to strengthen Plymouth Argyle for a higher-up-the-table finish in the Championship next season.