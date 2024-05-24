Exclusive: West Ham won’t sell £100m-rated ace to seriously interested EPL rivals

Newcastle United are seriously interested in West Ham’s English winger Jarrod Bowen, but CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of the Hammers summer plans have indicated that the East Londoners won’t sell their 27-year-old winger, who has a contract until 2030.

With Julen Lopetegui having only just officially been announced as the new West Ham Head Coach, it’s likely to be some weeks yet before transfer plans, both incoming and outgoing, are formulated, however, keeping hold of their best players has to be the starting point for the Spaniard.

It’s believed that Lopetegui walked out on Wolverhampton Wanderers because promises were broken, so if David Sullivan and the Hammers board were to accept an offer from Newcastle for Bowen, it would be getting that relationship off on completely the wrong footing.

West Ham keeping hold of Jarrod Bowen despite Newcastle interest

In any event, given FFP constraints, the financial feasibility of Newcastle meeting the likely £100M+ asking price for Bowen is doubtful.

The refusal to do business, at least in the case of Bowen, means that the Magpies will have to turn their attentions elsewhere.

CaughtOffside sources understand that both Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Wolves’ Pedro Neto are players of interest, amongst others.

Were Eddie Howe and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to target the Selhurst Park based talent, they’ll likely face stiff competition from Man United as it’s understood that the Red Devils are prioritising the transfer of the Crystal Palace man.

Furthermore, Chelsea are apparently waiting in the wings, and if Mo Salah were to move on from Liverpool, it’s almost certain that they will enter the race for Olise too.

It’s not yet clear what the Egyptian King will decide to do, but if he accepts any potential offers from the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool will make their move for Olise.

Jarrod Bowen was previously on Jurgen Klopp’s shopping list, but no move was made by the Reds at the time and that ship has now sailed.