Julen Lopetegui eyes Premier League captain as his first West Ham signing

West Ham United have revived interest in the services of Wolves captain Max Kilman.

According to The Sun, the Hammers want to back new manager Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market and they have identified Kilman as a potential signing.

The new manager has arrived at the club with great expectations, following the exit of David Moyes.

West Ham want to make sure they provide Lopetegui with the right resources for his first season at the club.

The Hammers have had their eyes on Kilman for a long time now but Wolves might demand a fee of £45million for the defender, as per the report.

Over the years, Kilman has been an effective player for Wolves.

Since joining the English club in the summer of 2018, he has made himself a valuable part of the Wolves setup.

This season, the 27-year-old central defender has participated in every minute in the Premier League.

West Ham want to shake up their defense with new signings and make changes to the back line.

After conceding 74 goals in the Premier League this season, they are aiming for new faces who can provide them stability and composure at the back.

Kilman has played under the new Hammers manager during their time at Wolves together and that might be the reason behind the revival of interest in the defender.

Angelo Ogbonna is set to leave the London Stadium with his contract expiring at the club while other defenders like Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd face uncertain future.

Ben Johnson is likely to be released by the club, as mentioned in the report, making it obvious for the east Londoners to sign a new defender.

Kilman can be a valuable addition to West Ham

With his experience in the Premier League, Kilman can prove to be a useful signing for Lopetegui.

The Hammers should waste no time in making a move for the centre-back and sign him to make him the leader of their defense.

West Ham are also expected to sign a creative midfielder and a striker this summer as they aim to build on their top half finish in the Premier League this season.