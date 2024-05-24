New West Ham signing wants Maracana goodbye

West Ham are preparing for the arrival of their first summer signing, but he could be at odds with his current club ahead of his expected final game.

A €13.5m deal for Flamengo’s highly-rated centre-back, Fabricio Bruno, is virtually done and dusted, but the player wants to say a final goodbye to the Brazilian club’s fans when they play Millonarios on Tuesday at Maracana according to Globo Esporte.

However, in so doing, that could jeopardise a move to East London, and to that end it seems that the club are getting twitchy over whether they should grant the player’s request or not.

It stands to reason too that West Ham will want a say in whether the defender plays any part in the match.

The money that Flamengo will receive is more than the player’s market value, and whilst they’ll clearly be unhappy to lose a player of such quality, they will be able to reinvest the money on a replacement.