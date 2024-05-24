21-goal Championship wide man on Liverpool radar this summer

The Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool is already in the past, and Reds fans await the official arrival of Arne Slot for what’s sure to be an interesting next few years.

Taking the reins at Anfield is always the biggest of jobs in any event, let alone when you’re following one of the best managers in the game.

It’s reminiscent of when David Moyes took over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United.

Given how Moyes’ tenure at Old Trafford played out, it’s often forgotten just what a good manager he was at the time, and indeed, it’s believed he was Sir Alex’s personal choice to take over.

Arne Slot wants Leeds man at Liverpool

Slot will arguably suffer from the same sort of scrutiny, particularly if he’s unable to hit the ground running next season.

There was a time when managers were given a more than reasonable period to bed in at a club and get their ideas across.

Nowadays supporters everywhere seem to crave instant success and that’s just not realistic.

In any event, Slot will initially live and die by his transfer decisions, and according to 90Min, Leeds United’s 21-goal attacker (WhoScored), Crysencio Summerville, appears to be a player of interest.

Although not necessarily the biggest of names, Slot is bound to be aware of Summerville’s credentials from the player’s time at Den Haag as well as with Leeds.

The all whites play in the Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley on Sunday, and if they were to lose against Southampton, the chances of Summerville moving to Anfield will increase.

It may well be that the Reds can tempt the 22-year-old to move even if Daniel Farke guides his squad to promotion, but that will only be known once the dust has settled after ‘the richest game in football’ is concluded.