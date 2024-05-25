Aaron Ramsdale’s tenure at Arsenal appears to be drawing to a close just two years after his £30 million arrival.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper has found his opportunities limited this season following the acquisition of David Raya, who has taken over the starting role. Ramsdale has only made 11 appearances in all competitions, with a mere six of those coming in the Premier League.

With his future at the Emirates looking uncertain, Ramsdale is set to explore options elsewhere this summer. Despite speculation linking him to Newcastle United, a reunion with his former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is unlikely, as per Football Insider.

Ramsdale and Howe enjoyed a productive period together at Bournemouth, fostering a strong professional relationship. However, this connection will not influence any potential transfer to Newcastle.

Newcastle United exploring alternative options to Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

The Magpies are prioritising other targets in their search for a new goalkeeper, with Nick Pope firmly established as their number one choice. Ramsdale, who is unwilling to serve as a backup, does not fit into Newcastle United’s current plans.

Financial considerations also play a significant role in Newcastle’s decision to pass on Ramsdale. The club has limited funds to allocate for a goalkeeper, and the cost of acquiring Ramsdale from Arsenal would strain their budget. Consequently, Newcastle will pursue more financially viable options to strengthen their squad.

For Ramsdale, the prospect of remaining a second-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal is unappealing. As a result, he is motivated to secure a move where he can enjoy regular first-team football and maintain his prospects for England selection.

While Newcastle’s interest has cooled, Ramsdale will undoubtedly attract attention from other Premier League clubs in need of a reliable goalkeeper. His experience and proven track record in the English top flight make him a valuable asset.