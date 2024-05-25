Andre Onana claims FA Cup victory won’t be ‘enough’ for Manchester United

Andre Onana has recapped a difficult campaign and stated that even if Manchester United win the FA Cup on Saturday it wouldn’t be enough.

After their worst-ever season in the Premier League, the Red Devils now have the opportunity to finish on a positive note as they prepare for their showdown against their city rivals at Wembley.

This will be a replay of last year’s final where the two sides clash with Pep Guardiola’s men coming out on top, winning 2-1 on the day.

City has already done the double against them this season with their last loss coming in January 2023.

Andre Onana doesn’t believe it will be enough

Although many will be looking at their clash on Saturday as a road to redemption for Erik ten Hag’s side, Onana has stated that even if they win it is not good enough for a club of Manchester United’s side.

“I wouldn’t say it would be successful.” He said via ESPN.

“Playing for this club, winning the FA Cup I don’t think it’s enough. We’re used to playing in the Champions League, some of us have played in Champions League finals.”

Regardless of whether they win or lose, Ten Hag will no doubt still be under pressure as the club is predicted to have a very busy summer.