Barcelona win Women’s Champions League to complete quadruple

FC Barcelona Femeni sealed a famous quadruple by beating Lyon in the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League final in front of more than 50,000 fans in Bilbao.

Having already won the Liga F, Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de Espana Femenina this season, Barca defeated Lyon – the most successful club in the history of European women’s football – 2-0 on Saturday to complete a clean sweep of trophies.

Barca have also now won back-to-back UWCL titles.

Saturday’s final was a close battle as both teams recorded nine shots. It was ultimately decided by the superior finishing of Barca.

Ballon d’Or Feminin holder Aitana Bonmati fired Barca in front with a superb solo goal in the 63rd minute before Alexia Putellas – who held that title in each of the two previous years – sealed the victory with a fierce left-footed strike in added time.

Barca’s starting XI also featured two Lionesses in the form of Lucy Bronze and Kiera Walsh.

Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, Bronze said: “We knew that that’s what we needed, to be a club to make history. It’s not easy, it’s hard to win it once. To win it back to back, Lyon showed how difficult it is and this team has finally done that. We go down in history as one of the best teams in Europe.”

On Putellas – who has missed huge chunks of the last two seasons with serious knee injuries – Bronze added: “She’s the captain of the team, she’s the Queen of Barcelona for a reason.

“She’s always so confident in the team and showed today why she is a back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner.

“She’s got the quality to do that in the last minute of the Champions League final when we were up against it at the end and just sealed the win for us. It was amazing.”