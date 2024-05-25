Bayern Munich board believe Thomas Tuchel has agreed to become Manchester United’s next manager

Bayern Munich believe Thomas Tuchel refused to U-turn on his decision to leave the club because he has agreed to become the next manager of Manchester United according to reports.

Tuchel departed Bayern at the end of a disappointing season which saw them finish third in the Bundesliga and win no silverware, despite adding Harry Kane to their squad last summer.

The German hasn’t hidden his desire to return to the Premier League, having previously won the Champions League during his time at Chelsea, and with uncertainty surrounding the future of Erik ten Hag, the former Chelsea boss has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Bayern believe Tuchel has agreed to take over at United

Bayern and Tuchel agreed to end their relationship back in February following a series of poor results, with the German giants saying at the time it was in the best interest of both parties to do so.

However, Bayern’s search for a new manager hit a number of issues with several candidates turning down the job including Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick.

As a result Bayern entered into conversations with Tuchel in an attempt to see if the German would stay on at the club.

Those talks weren’t successful and Tuchel confirmed that he would be departing at the end of season.

Bayern have now agreed to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new boss, but German football expert Christian Falk has reported that Bayern believe Tuchel has agreed to take the United job which is why he didn’t reverse his decision.

The report claims Tuchel left negotiations after Bayern’s board attempted to convince him to stay because he received an offer from United, which the Bundesliga giants believe he has accepted.

Erik Ten Hag’s future is up in the air, with reports claiming United have taken the decision to sack him after the FA Cup final regardless of the outcome.

A return to the Premier League would certainly appeal to Tuchel, but the amount of work required at United is huge with the club in need of a big rebuild.