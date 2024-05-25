Bayern Munich agree €12m deal with Premier League club for key figure to move to Germany

Bayern Munich are set to appoint Vincent Kompany as their new coach having agreed a deal with Burnley to bring their manager to Germany ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The two clubs have settled on a €12m fee, reports Fabrizio Romano, with the Belgian coach’s contract terms already agreed upon. The 38-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the Allianz Arena in what will come as a surprise move for many football fans.

Kompany has not had much experience at the highest level of management having spent one season in the Premier League with Burnley. The Clarets were relegated from England’s top division during the current campaign but that is no reflection of the Belgian’s ability as a coach.

The Burnley boss showed in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign that his teams can play very good attacking football; he has also worked under the best coach on the planet Pep in Guardiola and is able to speak German, which is big for the hierarchy at Bayern.

This is a massive step up for Kompany, while also being a big risk for the Bundesliga giants.

Vincent Kompany ends Bayern Munich’s disastrous search for a coach

Kompany is a risk Bayern Munich had to take as their search for a new coach was a disaster ever since deciding to move on from Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year.

The Bavarian club tried to bring Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Roberto De Zerbi to the club, but all of these coaches rejected the opportunity. That left the German giants going back to Tuchel to try and get the former Chelsea boss to stay, but the 50-year-old was not willing to do so.

This led Bayern to Kompany and the Bundesliga giants will be hoping that they have stumbled onto something great with the Belgian coach.