Chelsea set to hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of Argentine sensation

Chelsea are reportedly poised to hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of Aaron Anselmino, one of Argentina’s most promising young defenders, ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Anselmino, the 19-year-old starlet currently playing for Boca Juniors, recently extended his contract with the Buenos Aires club in January, committing to them until the end of 2028.

Despite this extension, the teenager has attracted significant interest from top Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Initially, Boca Juniors had included a £15.72 million release clause in Anselmino’s contract.

However, given the mounting interest from the Premier League giants, this clause was removed as it was deemed insufficient to fend off potential bids.

Chelsea looking to hijack Manchester United target

According to the latest report from The Sun, Chelsea have now entered the race for Anselmino’s signature.

Journalist Fafi Perez confirmed Chelsea’s interest alongside that of Manchester United. Both clubs are reportedly ready to meet Boca’s revised asking price, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.

Although Anselmino has yet to cement his place as a regular starter for Boca Juniors, having made just four appearances this season and scoring one goal, his potential has caught the eye of top scouts.

Both Chelsea and United reportedly plan to loan Anselmino out after securing his signature to ensure he gets consistent playing time and continues his development before joining the English top flight.

Chelsea and Manchester United are currently undergoing managerial uncertainty

Both clubs are going through a period of managerial uncertainty. Chelsea recently sacked Mauricio Pochettino, leaving them without a permanent manager.

Similarly, Manchester United are facing managerial instability, with Erik ten Hag’s future in doubt despite leading the team to an FA Cup victory with a 2-1 win over Manchester City earlier today.