Chelsea are keen on signing Michael Olise at the end of the season and they are set to make a move for the Crystal Palace winger soon.

According to a report from the Mirror, Chelsea will make their move for the £60 million rated winger regardless of the managerial situation. The Blues recently parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino and they are yet to bring in a replacement.

The report states that Chelsea owners want to continue with their transfer policy of deciding on the signings themselves and letting the manager focus on coaching. Therefore, they are ready to proceed with their transfer plans even though there is a managerial vacancy at the club.

Olise is highly rated in the Premier League and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a top-class player for Chelsea with the right guidance. The Blues need more quality in the wide areas and the 22-year-old Frenchman could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Noni Madueke.

Michael Olise could transform Chelsea

He will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack. The Frenchman has had his fair share of injury problems this past season, but he still managed to score 10 goals and pick up six assists in just 19 league games.

He is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into an indispensable asset for Chelsea. They have the financial resources to pay the reported £60 million price tag as well.

Meanwhile, they are not the only Premier League club keen on signing Olise and they will face competition from Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if they can beat their Premier League rivals and sign the 22-year-old winger in the coming weeks.