Pep Guardiola admitted his game plan wasn’t good as Manchester City lost the FA Cup to rivals Manchester United.

City headed into the Wembley showdown having made history by becoming the first team to win four Premier League titles in a row, and could have become the first side to win back to back league and cup doubles had they won.

A terrible mix up between Stefan Ortega and Josko Gvardiol allowed Alejandro Garnacho to open the scoring before Kobbie Mainoo finished off a nice team move to double the lead.

Jermey Doku pulled one back late on to set up a nervy finish, but the Red Devils held on to ensure the red side of Manchester would be celebrating.

Guardiola not happy with his game plan

City looked sluggish at Wembley and were perhaps feeling the effects of a long season, or their title celebrations.

They endured a particularly poor first half, and despite an improved showing in the second it was just to big a task to comeback from two goals down.

Guardiola admitted after the game he didn’t feel his game plan game was good, but insisted his side will rest and come back next season.

“Congratulations to Manchester United for winning the FA Cup, I think my game plan was not good”, the Spaniard said in quotes picked up BBC Sport.

“The second half was much, much better, we were more intense, in part because we were 2-0 down and had nothing to lose.

“It was a tight game, we gave away the first goal, they made a good transition for the second so credit to United for the second goal, we tried, we had clear chances in the second half which wasn’t easy because they had man marking and defended the pockets but we had the chances and unfortunately we scored a goal a little bit late.

“Maybe it could have been different but the team was there like all the time when we lose.

“Disappointed today, it’s normal teams can lose finals but this season has been extraordinary fighting for all the trophies in a good way, we will rest and come back next season.”

The two teams will face off at Wembley again in August in the Community Shield.