INEOS have told Man United staff that a huge change is coming this summer

Staff at Man United’s Carrington training ground have been told to vacate the premises ahead of the summer break as the facilities will be getting refurbished.

That is according to The Telegraph, who report that Man United’s new part-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe want to modernise the Premier League club’s training base after years of neglect from the Glazers.

The work will begin during the summer break and run into next season, with the changes hopefully helping the Manchester club’s squad get better preparation ahead of matchdays.

Many of the facilities at Man United have become outdated due to the Glazers’ failure to invest in the club and it was something that Cristiano Ronaldo called out during his famous interview with Piers Morgan in 2022.

“Nothing changed, surprisingly,” the Portuguese superstar said about Carrington via The Mirror. “Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. Even the kitchen, the chefs, whom I appreciate – lovely people. They stopped in time. It surprised me a lot.

“I thought I would see other things, technologies and infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22 and 23 years old. It really surprised me. Since Ferguson left, I haven’t seen an evolution at the club.”

INEOS making big changes at Man United ahead of the 2024/25 campaign

This is one of many changes Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making at Man United as the INEOS CEO has been putting together a very strong team behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Following this and the training ground upgrade, the playing squad will be next ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

United need several players to increase the quality of their team with a top-class number nine needing to be a priority. Ratcliffe will also need to find himself a coach as The Guardian have reported the Manchester club will move on from Erik ten Hag following Saturday’s FA Cup final.