Ipswich majority shareholder flies in after Kieran McKenna revelation

It appears as though Ipswich Town’s talented young manager, Kieran McKenna, is a man very much in demand.

After guiding the Portman Road-based side to two successive promotions, which has seen them return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years, it’s no wonder that the vultures are circling.

Still only 38 years of age, McKenna has made a name for himself for his no-nonsense style of management, and for the brilliant manner in which his teams play football.

Man United have held talks with Kieran McKenna’s representatives

Though there was a point late in the season where Ipswich could’ve ended up in the Play-Offs, McKenna and his staff galvanised the squad and eventually got them over the line.

It appears that Ipswich’s celebrations could be short-lived, however.

According to Sky Sports News, McKenna’s representatives have already held talks with his former club, Manchester United.

Chelsea are also known to have him on their shortlist of potential managers to replace Mauricio Pochettino too, and whilst that post might appeal, the lure of the Red Devils is unlikely to be one McKenna can resist if an offer is forthcoming.

The Old Trafford outfit have yet to speak to Erik ten Hag, and though the smart money is on him being sacked regardless of whether United win the FA Cup or not, there is a chance he remains in his position.

In any event, Sky Sports are also reporting that Ipswich’s majority shareholder, Ed Schwartz, has flown into the UK from the United States in order to have urgent talks with club CEO, Mark Ashton, and McKenna.

It’s believed that Schwartz will authorise a new deal for McKenna in order to keep him from the clutches of the Premier League giants, but the American might well find that this isn’t about the money for his manager.

McKenna’s affinity with United might just be the one thing that drags him away from Portman Road.