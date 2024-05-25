Exclusive: Kompany agreement done but Man City links wide of the mark

Although he was always destined for greater things, with respect to Burnley, it’s still a surprise that Vincent Kompany will soon be unveiled as Bayern Munich’s new manager.

As a captain and leader of Man City, he was peerless in the dressing room, and that no-nonsense attitude appears to have translated to the dugout.

Turning the Bavarians around after one of the worst seasons in their recent history is no easy feat, but it’s a sign of the 38 year old’s confidence and belief in his abilities that he’s willing to face the challenge head on.

Given that he played at the highest level, having the chance to manager players such as Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller was always going to appeal.

Jack Grealish not joining Vincent Kompany at Bayern

It’s virtually a given that he will want to make some changes to the playing staff, be that letting players move on or bringing one or two in to shake things up a bit.

Links to his former club won’t necessarily have come as a surprise, however, the speculation that Jack Grealish would be following the Belgian to the Bundesliga appear to be wide of the mark.

“English media have suggested that Jack Grealish could be on his way to Bayern, but it’s curious to see a player linked even before a meeting with the board to discuss transfers,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“The agreement with Vincent Kompany is done and Bayern and Burnley are still in negotiation over final details, but before mentioning any targets we have to wait for Bayern to meet with Kompany and discuss.

“There’s really nothing in the Grealish link at the moment.”

That the England international is being linked with a move away in any event would suggest that he could be surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

With Jeremy Doku an able deputy, Pep Guardiola might well be looking to cash in on a player that cost City the not insignificant sum of £100m per BBC Sport.

If Bayern are to have more of an English contingent than Kane and Eric Dier in their ranks moving forward, then the Bavarians could do a lot worse than Grealish, however, that’s a move that appears most unlikely at this point.