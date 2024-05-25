Romano: Lautaro Martinez’s specific contract demand as discussions continue and Arsenal wait in the wings

Inter Milan have enjoyed a fantastic title-winning season in 2023/24, and key to their league triumph has been the form of Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentinian was again expected to line up alongside Romelu Lukaku, however, the Belgian’s courting of other teams last summer saw the Neroazzurri pull out of any deal for him, placing more goalscoring pressure on the World Cup winner.

The 26-year-old has certainly risen to the challenge with 27 goals scored and three assists provided in all competitions per WhoScored.

Clearly, he is an important member of the first-team and to that end, it isn’t unreasonable for him to want to be paid accordingly.

Lautaro Martinez wants important salary raise

It’s worth pointing out that the club have recently been acquired by Oaktree Capital after former owners, Suning Group, were unable to service a debt – per Financial Times (subscription required) – and that could be part of the reason why Lautaro’s contract extension still hasn’t been signed.

In any event, Fabrizio Romano has detailed the player’s current, and specific demand.

“Despite the words of Lautaro Martinez’s agent to Italian media, Inter and Lautaro remain locked in negotiations over a new deal,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Talks are continuing and Lautaro has his right to ask for important money after an important season.

“Inter also have their budget and now they have to decide how to proceed. There will soon be a new meeting to discuss the conditions of the contract… again.”

It’s an interesting stand off at this point, given that Arsenal are apparently waiting in the wings to see how things develop.

Journalist, Fabio Santini, told TVPlay Official on Twitch that the Gunners are looking at the Argentinian despite the North Londoners suggesting it’s actually Marcus Thuram that they want.

Lautaro, clearly, will be able to get work anywhere he chooses, as long as clubs will stump up the money for his services.

Inter Milan may not be so lucky in finding a striker with such an eye for goal if they were to allow him to leave this summer.

At present, the game of brinksmanship continues, and if nothing is agreed over the course of the next few weeks, there looks to be only one winner in this particular argument.