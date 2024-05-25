In a dramatic FA Cup final at Wembley, Manchester United stunned the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City with a 2-1 victory, showcasing a commanding first-half performance that ultimately secured the trophy.

This match, potentially Erik ten Hag’s last as the Red Devils’ manager, saw Manchester United withstand a late surge from City to clinch the win over their fierce rivals.

The opening goal came on the half-hour mark when a mix-up between City’s goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and defender Josko Gvardiol allowed Alejandro Garnacho an easy tap-in. The miscommunication proved costly for City as Garnacho pounced on the error, giving United a crucial lead.

Just nine minutes later, United doubled their advantage through Kobbie Mainoo. The young midfielder finished off a scintillating move in City’s penalty area, putting United firmly in control of the match. Mainoo’s goal was a testament to United’s attacking prowess and left City with a significant uphill battle.

Despite trailing by two goals, Manchester City did not give up. With just three minutes of regular time remaining, Jeremy Doku managed to pull a goal back for City, setting up a nail-biting finale. Doku’s strike reignited City’s hopes and put immense pressure on the Red Devils’ defence as the clock ticked down. But, they remained firm and clinched the FA Cup.

The victory was particularly poignant given the intense speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future. Rumours had been swirling that the Dutchman might be sacked regardless of the FA Cup outcome, casting a shadow over the celebrations.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer’s post-match interview with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag, who has been at the helm during a tumultuous period, emphasised his commitment to developing the team in his post-match comments.

In a post-match interview with BBC Sport, Ten Hag faced probing questions from Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer about his job security. The exchange turned awkward when Lineker asked, “Do you think this was your last game?” Ten Hag, clearly focused on the triumph, responded, “I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team. This is a project for me. When I came in I can say it was a mess. Now we are better. We are not where we want to be.”

The interview drew criticism from fans on social media, who felt that Lineker and Shearer’s line of questioning was inappropriate given the context of United’s victory. One fan labelled the duo “pathetic,” while another described the interview as “weirdly combative.”