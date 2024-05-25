Liverpool are keen on signing Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta at the end of the season.

The player’s agent has revealed in an interview with Calciomercato.It that Koopmeiners is attracting interest from other clubs this summer. The midfielder has been in impressive form this season and he has helped Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League.

That 26-year-old has 15 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool. The Reds need to add more quality to their midfield, especially after the departure of Thiago Alcantara. The Dutch international midfielder could prove to be the ideal acquisition. The midfielder is reportedly valued at €60 million and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to spend that kind of money on him.

The report states that Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign the midfielder.

Liverpool have recently appointed Arne Slot as the club’s next manager and he could help them sign the 26-year-old midfielder. Slot has worked with Koopmeiners during their time together at AZ Alkmaar. A reunion could be on the cards this summer.

Liverpool need Koopmeiners

Liverpool will have to improve their squad if they want to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal for the league title next season. They will want to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Signing a goal scoring midfielder who will add drive and creativity to the side could prove to be a wise decision. However the asking price seems quite steep and Atalanta will have to be more reasonable with their demands.

It is fair to assume that the 26-year-old Dutch international will be tempted to join Liverpool if the opportunity presents itself. It will be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself in the Premier League and the Champions League.