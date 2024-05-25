Manchester City trophy parade to go ahead 24 hours after losing FA Cup final to Man United

Manchester City’s trophy parade will go ahead this weekend despite their FA Cup final defeat against Manchester United.

After winning the Premier League title for a record-breaking fourth season in a row, City went into Saturday’s final as heavy favourites.

A City win at Wembley would have delivered the first double-double (back-to-back league and FA Cup titles) in English football history.

But City fell to a shock loss thanks to first-half goals from teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Jeremy Doku pulled a goal back for City in the 87th minute but United held on for a famous 2-1 win.

There will now be a trophy parade in Manchester on Sunday but it will not involve the FA Cup or the FA Cup winners.

Instead, it will see the players and staff of Man City cruising around the streets of their home town with the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies in tow.

The event is expected to start at around 7.30pm – little more than 24 hours after the final whistle blew at Wembley.

City had initially wanted the event – which has been provisionally planned for months – to take place earlier in the day.

However, it clashed with the Greater Manchester Run.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News earlier this week, City’s open-top bus parade will travel from the National Football Museum through Cathedral Gardens and along Deansgate.

City held a similar parade on June 12 last year – two days after a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final sealed a historic treble (Premier League, FA Cup and UCL).