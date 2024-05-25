Marcus Rashford could not hold back tears following tough season for Man United star

Marcus Rashford was in tears after Man United lifted their thirteenth FA Cup trophy at Wembley on Saturday after beating local rivals Man City 2-1.

The Red Devils came into the clash as big underdogs having experienced a very underwhelming season but the campaign has been saved after Erik ten Hag’s side put in their best performance this term.

One man who has been a big part of Man United’s struggles across the 2023/24 campaign was Marcus Rashford and the winger was not able to contain his emotions after the final whistle went at Wembley. The 26-year-old has been heavily criticised for his performances throughout the season and all that emotion came out after winning his second FA Cup medal.

Rashford was spotted by cameras with tears rolling down his face and it shows just how much the Manchester club means to him, despite the fans of the Red Devils turning on him at times.

Man United’s Marcus Rashford in tears after FA Cup win

In addition to his tough season, this week has also been a tough one for Rashford as he learned that he will not be going to the Euros this summer with England.

The winger has been consistently part of Gareth Southgate’s squads since the Three Lions boss took over and it would have hurt him being left out, even though he knows he was not at his best throughout the campaign.

Man United fans will hope all this fuels the 26-year-old heading into next season as they witnessed last term how good the winger can be when his confidence is high. Everyone knows that the Englishman is a top player, he just needs to rediscover it at Old Trafford.