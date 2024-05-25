Newcastle United’s recent post-season trip to Australia has come under heavy criticism from both players and experts, with many questioning the rationale behind such a long and grueling journey so soon after the Premier League season’s conclusion.

The decision has sparked significant controversy, highlighting concerns over player welfare and financial viability.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has been vocal about his disapproval of the trip, labeling it “ludicrous.” Speaking to Football Insider’s Sean Fisher, Maguire emphasised that the tour is unlikely to be financially beneficial for the club. He estimates that Newcastle will earn approximately £1.5 million from the venture, a figure far below the tens of millions that such international excursions often aim to generate.

Given the modest financial return, Maguire questions the wisdom of subjecting players to the rigours of a 9,000-mile journey.

Newcastle United players discontent with decision to play post-season games

The discontent among players has been palpable. Newcastle United defender and captain Kieran Trippier’s comments encapsulate the team’s frustration, underscoring that the trip’s timing is particularly inconvenient.

The players had barely a few days to recover from the end of the domestic season before embarking on the long haul to Australia, with the added pressure of representing their club in high-profile friendlies.

Newcastle United’s Australian adventure included matches against Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars in Melbourne. However, the tour culminated in a disheartening 8-0 defeat on Friday, 24 May. The timing of the trip, coming so close to the end of the Premier League season and just ahead of the players’ preparations for the Euro campaign, has been a major point of contention.

The decision by the Magpies’ management to proceed with the tour has not only irked players but also baffled fans and analysts. Many argue that the physical toll on players and the potential risk of injuries outweigh the limited financial benefits. The rapid turnaround from a domestic league finish to an overseas tour has raised questions about the club’s priorities, especially with the demanding schedule of international competitions looming.