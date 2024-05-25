This summer is a huge one for Newcastle as it is a transfer window that could see a lot of change within Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies boss will need to add to his squad for the 2024/25 campaign after experiencing an underwhelming season this time around.

Newcastle will not compete in Europe next term and that will have a big impact on the players they can bring in from both a financial and competitive point of view. The Premier League side already have issues regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which will force them to sell before buying during the upcoming transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are looking to sell fan favourites Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, in addition to Martin Dubravka this summer. Sean Longstaff is also facing an uncertain future at St James’ Park with Leeds United already showing interest.

The report says unnamed clubs in Saudi Arabia have already held talks over a move for Wilson, while teams in the region are also interested in Almiron.

Big stars may also leave Newcastle during the summer transfer window

In addition to these stars, several clubs are also showing interest in some of Newcastle’s biggest players. Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak are being monitored by many huge clubs across Europe and selling one of the duo may save the Tyneside outfit from departing with multiple players.

On the other hand, allowing one of the pair to leave could set Howe’s team back ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as they will be very hard to replace.

Whatever way this summer is viewed, it looks like a difficult one for Newcastle, and the Premier League club will need to approach it cleverly in other to take the team forward.