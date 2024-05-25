Pep Guardiola has commented on the future of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany as he believes he will one day lead the club.

After achieving a fairytale promotion back into the Premier League, the Belgian international was not able to keep Burnley out of the relegation zone, with the Clarets finishing in 19th place.

But despite failing to keep his side afloat in the English top flight, Kompany has been linked heavily with a surprise move to a European powerhouse.

The 38-year-old is set to be appointed as the new Bayern Munich manager to replace Thomas Tuchel as the German giants went trophyless this campaign.

Although Kompany was only able to lead his side to five league wins this season, his attributes as a manager are admired greatly with former boss Guardiola emphasising this.

“I have a huge opinion about Vinny, doesn’t matter the relegation with Burnley.” He said via Manchester Evening News.

“What I felt playing against him and knowing him, I have the highest opinion of his work, personality, his knowledge of the game, how he handles the media.”

The Spanish manager was then questioned about Kompany potentially taking over the reins at Manchester City in the future.

“Yes. For sure. He will come,” he said.

If he does complete the move to Bayern Munich, the 38-year-old will have a big task on his hands to dethrone Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen next season with the Bundesliga champions finishing 18 points ahead of them.