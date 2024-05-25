Pep Guardiola comments on potential Manchester City managerial replacement

Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola has commented on the future of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany as he believes he will one day lead the club.

After achieving a fairytale promotion back into the Premier League, the Belgian international was not able to keep Burnley out of the relegation zone, with the Clarets finishing in 19th place.

But despite failing to keep his side afloat in the English top flight, Kompany has been linked heavily with a surprise move to a European powerhouse.

The 38-year-old is set to be appointed as the new Bayern Munich manager to replace Thomas Tuchel as the German giants went trophyless this campaign.

Although Kompany was only able to lead his side to five league wins this season, his attributes as a manager are admired greatly with former boss Guardiola emphasising this.

“I have a huge opinion about Vinny, doesn’t matter the relegation with Burnley.” He said via Manchester Evening News.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how Man United can stop Man City in the FA Cup final
Manchester City star reveals he was on the verge of leaving the club last summer
Ipswich Town boss to snub Chelsea’s approach amid Manchester United interest

“What I felt playing against him and knowing him, I have the highest opinion of his work, personality, his knowledge of the game, how he handles the media.”

The Spanish manager was then questioned about Kompany potentially taking over the reins at Manchester City in the future.

“Yes. For sure. He will come,” he said.

If he does complete the move to Bayern Munich, the 38-year-old will have a big task on his hands to dethrone Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen next season with the Bundesliga champions finishing 18 points ahead of them.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Vincent Kompany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.