Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the better team lost in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Guardiola’s City side were defeated inside 90 minutes for the first time in 36 games in all competitions as Manchester United prevailed 2-1 at Wembley.

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo fired United into a 2-0 first-half lead.

An 87th-minute strike by Jeremy Doku set up a nervous finish but the Red Devils held for a famous victory.

City bossed the contest in terms of possession – with 73% – and recorded 19 shots to United’s 11.

Guardiola’s men also won seven of the game’s eight corner kicks.

The City manager was seen congratulating United boss Erik ten Hag immediately after the final whistle.

Moments later, Guardiola was interviewed by BBC Sport.

When asked what he had said to his players following the defeat, Guardiola replied: “Congratulations to them on a fantastic season.”

Reflecting on the match, he added: “We lost the game. Congratulations to United. It was a tight game.

“It can happen. Many things. At the end they scored two goals and we couldn’t score more.”

Before the game, Guardiola had said that he wanted his team to stick to their own style of play and that if they were to lose he wanted them to be beaten by a better side.

He was reminded of this in his BBC interview and asked if he thought United had been the better team.

“No,” was his response.

“The second half we were there all the game. Manchester United are always a transition team.

“First half we struggled a bit but second half we were better.

“In general it was a good performance for a final.”

City finished 31 points above United in the Premier League this season.