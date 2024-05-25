Leeds United’s upcoming playoff final against Southampton at Wembley is not just a decisive match for the club’s immediate future; it holds significant implications for their squad.

Under the guidance of Daniel Farke, Leeds United have shown resilience and quality, setting the stage for a potential return to the Premier League. Should they emerge victorious, the stability it brings could be pivotal in retaining key players who are essential for their success at the top level.

Securing promotion would likely mean that most of Farke’s squad is ready to step up to the Premier League. Players such as Crysencio Summerville, who has had a standout season, would be integral to Leeds’ plans.

Summerville’s impressive performance in the Championship, with 19 goals and nine assists, underscores his readiness for Premier League football. Farke’s tactical acumen has not only brought the best out of the Dutch winger but has also showcased the potential within the squad to compete at a higher level.

Moreover, promotion would alleviate financial pressures and enhance the club’s attractiveness to retain and potentially sign new talent. Players like Archie Gray, despite interest from other clubs, might see the value in staying with the Whites to gain regular first-team experience in the Premier League, bolstering their development and future prospects.

However, the scenario shifts dramatically if Leeds fail to secure promotion. The club would have to “cut their cloth accordingly,” implying significant financial adjustments and possibly offloading some high-profile players. This situation mirrors the exodus seen at the end of last season, where the club struggled to retain key talent after relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds United could face huge consequences if they lose to Southampton in the Play-Off final

Simon Grayson, a football pundit, and former Leeds manager, highlighted the uncertainty surrounding players like Summerville if the Yorkshire side remain in the Championship.

According to Grayson, via Football League World, Summerville “will leave” if promotion is not achieved, reflecting his desire to play at a higher level and the interest he has already garnered from Premier League sides. His departure would be a significant blow, considering his contributions this season.

Archie Gray presents a different case. While the young talent has attracted interest, his decision might hinge on the opportunities for regular first-team football. Staying with Leeds in the Championship could provide a more stable platform for his development, but it would depend on the club’s ability to offer competitive terms and a clear path to progression.