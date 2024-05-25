Scott McTominay was thrilled for Erik ten Hag after the Manchester United manager delivered his second trophy in two seasons.

Ten Hag’s United – who were EFL Cup winners in 2022/23 – beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday to win the FA Cup and earn a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Saturday’s final came less than a week after United had finished eighth in the Premier League with a negative goal difference.

The build-up to the final was dominated by reports suggesting that it could be Ten Hag’s last-ever game in charge of United.

An exclusive report by The Guardian on Friday even claimed that United’s owners had decided to sack Ten Hag regardless of the result at Wembley.

That result turned out to be a 2-1 victory.

Teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo fired United into a 2-0 first-half lead.

An 87th-minute strike by Jeremy Doku set up a nervous finish but the Red Devils held on to end City’s 35-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Speaking on the pitch after the game, McTominay said, as quoted by BBC Sport‘s Simon Stone: “We are delighted for the manager.”