Erik ten Hag described Kobbie Mainoo’s performance in the FA Cup final as “so enjoyable” to watch as Manchester United beat Manchester City.

The Red Devils headed into the showdown with City as underdogs, having endured a difficult campaign which had seen them finish eighth and get knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

However, in the sunshine at Wembley United produced arguably one of their best performances of the season to beat their rivals 2-1, and lift the famous trophy for the first time since 2016.

Mainoo a joy to watch

It was two teenage stars in Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho who scored the goals to give United a half time lead, before Jeremy Doku pulled one back late on to set up a nervy finish, but Ten Hag’s side remained resolute.

For Mainoo it’s been quite the breakthrough season, with the teenage star scoring five goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

His performances have seen him become a full England international, and earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the Euros, whilst he’s also established himself as a regular in the United midfield.

In the aftermath of the FA Cup win Ten Hag admitted the 19-year-old, who put in a man of the match performance was “so enjoyable” to watch.

“He was really so enjoyable to watch, at his age, he’s an example”, the Dutchman said in quotes picked up BBC Sport.

“We wanted him to come in and he got a bad injury in pre-season.”

The 54-year-old also urged people not to get carried away with their expectations of the midfielder.

“I think we have to keep it calm”, he added.

“Here in England you’re very good to push players too high and then you hammer them with one or two bad performances.”

Mainoo will be hoping he makes the cut for the final England squad for the Euros, in what would be his first major international tournament, and there’s a strong chance he could add more silverware to his collection in Germany.