Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Mohamed Simakan from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and they will face competition from Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old central defender has attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs with his performances and they are hoping to sign him at the end of the season, as per BILD. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.

The defender has a €70 million release clause in his contract and it seems unlikely that the two English clubs would be willing to spend that kind of money on him. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, but the two clubs will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount. It will be interesting to see if RB Leipzig are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price this summer.

Mohamed Simakan would improve Tottenham, Newcastle

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the young defender and he will look to prove himself in English football. He has done quite well in the Bundesliga and he has been a key player for the German club.

Apart from his qualities a central defender, he is versatile enough to slot into the right back role as well. He could be an asset for Tottenham during injuries and rotation.

Tottenham need more defensive quality. They have looked quite fragile at the back in recent weeks, and the defence is an area that is in need of improvement.

Similarly, Newcastle will have to tighten up at the back as well if they want to secure Champions League qualification next season and push for domestic trophies. Simakan could be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman at the heart of the defence.