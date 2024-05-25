Video: Granit Xhaka scores goal of the season contender to give Bayer Leverkusen the lead in the DFB Pokal final

Granit Xhaka has scored a stunner to give Bayer Leverkusen the lead in the DFB Pokal final.

Wirtz tried to work his magic just outside the penalty area, but ran into a sea of FCK defenders.

The ball rebounded into the path of the former Arsenal midfielder, who ambitiously curled an effort first-time from nearly 20 yards out. It flew into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance!

Watch the goal of the season contender below:

Leverkusen, having already won the Bundesliga this season by going unbeaten, now have a chance to win their second trophy of the season tonight with a victory against Kaiserslautern.

This comes after suffering a setback in the Europa League final, where they lost their first game of the season in a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta.

